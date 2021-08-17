renBTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.21 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 2% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $635.92 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,987.85 or 0.99836883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00061470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00922031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,828 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

