Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $140.13

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.03. 29,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $153.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 743,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.