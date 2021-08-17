Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $9.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,468. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

