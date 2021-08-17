Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

WRI stock remained flat at $$31.44 during trading on Thursday. 26,456,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

