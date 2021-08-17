Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,613,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,076,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,816,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,313. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.