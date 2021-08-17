Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,613,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,076,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,816,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,313. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11.

