AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.