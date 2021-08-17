Investors Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,056,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 81,521 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 1,646,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

