Mosaic Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.42. 73,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,307. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

