Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

