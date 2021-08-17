Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.17.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,532. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.