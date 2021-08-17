Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $223.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,264. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 28.51 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.