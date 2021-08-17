Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 3,809 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

