SingularityNET Price Hits $0.26 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $228.97 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00921936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

