VestChain (VEST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $223.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $223.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00921936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002113 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

