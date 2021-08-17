pEOS (PEOS) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $272.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

