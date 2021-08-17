Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.20. 548,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

