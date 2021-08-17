Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

