Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 44.1%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.1 days.
SNYYF stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Tuesday. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,072. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
