Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 44.1%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.1 days.

SNYYF stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Tuesday. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,072. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.