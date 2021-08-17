Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $8.97 on Tuesday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

