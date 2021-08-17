Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 42.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.30.
About Sinopharm Group
