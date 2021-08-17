Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 42.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

