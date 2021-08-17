NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Decreased by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.02. 150,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.