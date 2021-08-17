Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 1,132 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,851,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $88.09. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

