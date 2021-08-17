Interactive Financial Advisors Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. 5,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

