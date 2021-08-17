Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP traded down $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $179.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

