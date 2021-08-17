Cormark Lowers MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$2.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.
MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50. MediaValet has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.
MediaValet Company Profile
