Cormark Lowers MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$2.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50. MediaValet has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.

Get MediaValet alerts:

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.