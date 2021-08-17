National Bankshares Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$13.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.45.

TSE VET traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.83. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

