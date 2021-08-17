Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.45.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.92. 1,651,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,785. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

