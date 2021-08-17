REDW Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

VZ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 263,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,682,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.