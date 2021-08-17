EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.

EVTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.70.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.