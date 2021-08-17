PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

