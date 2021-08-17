SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $265,783.80 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $265,783.80 and $65.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00021676 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,284,501 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

