Qbao Reaches One Day Volume of $47,155.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $478,708.69 and approximately $47,155.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000133 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.