Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $238,991.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,496,269 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

