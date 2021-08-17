HashCoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $524,444.38 and approximately $93,234.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00919642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049484 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002125 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

