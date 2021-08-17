Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$148.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.
TSE RY traded down C$1.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$130.09. The company had a trading volume of 955,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,465. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$131.59.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
