Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$148.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.

TSE RY traded down C$1.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$130.09. The company had a trading volume of 955,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,465. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$131.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

