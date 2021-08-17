Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.