Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 110,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

