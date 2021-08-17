Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 15.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. 360,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,503. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

