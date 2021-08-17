Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.27. 88,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

