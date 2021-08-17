Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.15.

BMO traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 714,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,851. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.45 and a 1 year high of C$130.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

