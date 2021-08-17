Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.08. 44,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,389. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

