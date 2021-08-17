Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded down C$4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$114.26. 467,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,792. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$37.51 and a twelve month high of C$122.66. The firm has a market cap of C$16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.