Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.98. The company had a trading volume of 249,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

