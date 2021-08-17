Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SSREY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

