Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Drops By 28.7%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $2,617,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZNH traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,620. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

