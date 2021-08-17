SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at $49,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,823. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.07.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

