Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Positive at OTR Global

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

NYSE DG traded down $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.63. 92,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

