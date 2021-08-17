INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%.

Shares of INVO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

