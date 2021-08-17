AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.50. 215,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,777. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

