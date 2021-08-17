Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

WK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.